Cong stages walkout from RS as govt refuses clarifications on Rajnath's statement on Tawang clash

MPs of the Congress and other opposition parties on Tuesday staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha after they were denied permission to seek clarifications on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's statement on the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh.

Members of the CPI, CPI-M, Shiv Sena, RJD, SP and the JMM joined the Congress members in staging a walkout from the House.

Congress members said there was no point in sitting inside the House if they are not given clarifications.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh said since the matter was sensitive in nature, no clarifications would be allowed. He also cited several instances in the past when no clarifications were allowed in the House on sensitive issues.

Opposition members who had stalled proceedings in the first hour of the session on Tuesday over the troops clash, raised slogans demanding a discussion on it and wanted to seek a number of clarifications after Singh made a statement in both houses of Parliament.

In his statement on the clash in both Houses of Parliament, Singh said the Indian Army bravely thwarted an attempt by the Chinese PLA to ''unilaterally'' change the status quo in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector on December 9.

There were no fatalities or serious injuries to Indian troops in the scuffle, he said.

Singh also said Indian troops confronted the attempt in a ''firm and resolute manner'', and Chinese personnel went back to their locations due to the timely intervention of Indian commanders.

Opposition members, however, were not satisfied and continued to raise the issue for sometime, before the Congress led them to stage a walkout.

The deputy chairman said the House will appreciate the valour and bravery of the Indian armed forces and their commitment to protect territorial integrity of the country.

''Defence Minister made a detailed statement. Our armed forces are guarding our borders with full vigour and alertness. The entire House has faith and trust in their valour and bravery. Our soldiers are always ready to give the highest sacrifice for guarding our borders and territorial integrity. This is a sensitive matter.

''As Defence Minister informed government is treating the situation with seriousness and is taking all necessary steps, I am sure that the entire House is unanimous on this sensitive issue. The House also want to give a message in one voice that the country and all parties are united when it comes challenges on security,'' Harivansh told the House after the minister's statement.

He cited four instances when discussions did not take place on such sensitive matters.

He told the members that no queries should be raised on the statement. He continued with the Question Hour as most of the opposition member raised slogans and later staged a walkout.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said, ''The opposition repeatedly asked for a debate on the Chinese transgression, but the government refused to allow it. The defence minister left without giving any clarification to the House. This is not good for the nation.'' He, however, said his party stood united with the armed forces.

RJD MP Manoj Jha said the deputy chairman cited various precedents, but asked how one can forget the 1962 Parliament session when the India-China conflict was debated in the House.

''This government lives in brazen denial of the Indo-China conflict,'' Jha charged.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said the MPs are being denied their parliamentary privileges.

Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9 and the face-off resulted in ''minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides'', the Indian Army said on Monday.

The clash near Yangtse along the LAC in the sensitive sector took place last Friday amid the over 30-month border standoff between the two sides in eastern Ladakh.

