Mastermind behind NC leader's murder arrested after brief encounter in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-12-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 20:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An alleged mastermind behind the murder of a former National Conference legislator in Delhi last year, was arrested after a brief encounter here, a senior Jammu and Kashmir Police officer said on Tuesday.

Harpreet Singh alias Amit Rana was wanted in connection with the killing of T S Wazir.

His arrest followed investigation into a recent dacoity by a group of 10 armed criminals wearing police uniforms at the house of businessman Rakesh Agarwal in posh Gandhi Nagar locality, Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh told reporters here.

He said four accomplices of Rana were also arrested in a series of raids by police at different places in Punjab and Delhi and two pistols, Rs 5 lakh in cash and the police uniforms used by them were seized.

Initial investigation suggested that the criminals, nine of whom are residents of Punjab, had come to Gandhi Nagar, Jammu to kill businessman Choudhary Nagar Singh but later decamped with cash between Rs 10 to 15 lakh after they failed in their assassination plan, the ADGP said.

Wazir (67), a former member of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council (MLC), was found dead with a gunshot wound at a flat in west Delhi's Moti Nagar in September last year.

Two accused were arrested by the Delhi Police, while Harpreet Singh was absconding.

