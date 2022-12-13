Pentagon calls for investigation into Reuters report of Nigeria child killings

The U.S. military on Tuesday called on Nigeria to conduct an independent investigation of allegations in a Reuters report that the Nigerian army killed children in its fight against insurgents.

"The Department of Defense is concerned by the allegations reported in the Reuters article, and we join our colleagues from the State Department in urging the Government of Nigeria to conduct an independent investigation," a Pentagon spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson added that the U.S. military had no planned or scheduled meetings with the Nigerian armed forces or leadership at this week's U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit.

