Chhattisgarh: Man beats girlfriend to death in Dhamtari, held

The villagers alerted the police after they found the woman lying in a pool of blood with head injuries, the official said.The woman was rushed to a nearby community health centre, where she died during treatment, he said.The accused and victim had been in a relationship for four years.

PTI | Dhamtari | Updated: 13-12-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 20:33 IST
A 25-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her boyfriend at a tea stall in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at the victim's tea stall in Magarlod town of the district on Monday evening, an official said. The accused allegedly attacked his girlfriend Reshami Sahu with a stick and fled the spot, Dhamtari Superintendent of Police Prashant Thakur said.

Sahu ran tea stall near Magarlod Nagar Panchayat office to earn a living, while the accused is a resident of Khisora village under the Magarlod police station limits, he said. The villagers alerted the police after they found the woman lying in a pool of blood with head injuries, the official said.

The woman was rushed to a nearby community health centre, where she died during treatment, he said.

The accused and victim had been in a relationship for four years. The couple had quarrelled on the day of incident, the official said.

The accused suspected his girlfriend of having an affair and attacked her in a fit of rage, he added.

