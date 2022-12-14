Left Menu

Certain people used BSNL as 'cash cow' during UPA rule: Vaishnaw

The BSNL suffered badly due to certain political parties and it was used as a cash cow by some people who are still members of Parliament, Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved a huge project worth Rs 1.64 lakh crore for the revival of BSNL, and this will transform the telecom PSU completely, the minister said in Lok Sabha.The BSNL went through a very bad phase.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2022 13:28 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 12:56 IST
Certain people used BSNL as 'cash cow' during UPA rule: Vaishnaw
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BSNL suffered badly due to certain political parties and it was used as a ''cash cow'' by some people who are still members of Parliament, Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved a huge project worth Rs 1.64 lakh crore for the revival of BSNL, and this will transform the telecom PSU completely, the minister said in Lok Sabha.

''The BSNL went through a very bad phase. Primarily due to certain political parties during UPA time. Lots of funds were diverted away,'' he said, amid protests by some opposition members.

Time has changed, the minister said, and the BSNL will soon launch 4G and 5G networks designed, developed and made in the country as per Modi's 'Make in India' initiative.

''Those times have gone when certain (former) ministers, people sitting on the other side of the aisle, used the BSNL as a cash cow,'' he said, pointing towards the opposition benches.

Vaishnaw, however, did not name any person or political party.

He said at present, mobile data in India is one of the cheapest in the world as one gigabyte (GB) data is available for less than Rs 20. This was around Rs 200 during the UPA rule, the minister said.

He said the revival measures focus on infusing fresh capital for upgrading BSNL services, allocating spectrum, de-stressing its balance sheet and augmenting its fibre network by merging the Bharat Broadband Nigam Limited (BBNL) with the BSNL.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon; Japan's ispace launches world's first commercial moon lander and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis...

 Global
3
Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022