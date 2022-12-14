Left Menu

Centre gets over 36,700 pensions related grievances so far this fiscal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 15:46 IST
Centre gets over 36,700 pensions related grievances so far this fiscal
Union Minister Jitendra Singh (Photo:Youtube/ Sansad Tv) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre got over 36,700 pensions related grievances from April 1 to December 6, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

Of the total of 36,785 grievances received through the Centralised Pension Grievances Redress And Monitoring System (CPENGRAMS), 11,891 were related to delay or incorrect sanction of pension/family pension and other retirement benefits and 3,803 were related to non-payment of arrear of pension and other retirement benefits, he said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

The CPENGRAMS is an online computerised system which has been developed with an objective of speedy redressal and effective monitoring of grievances besides providing fast access to pensioners.

As many as 1,781 grievances were disposed in more than 60 days, the minister said, adding that 5,082 appeals were received during the period.

There were 62,874 grievances received during 2021-22, 49,788 in 2020-21 and 39,684 during 2019-20, Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon; Japan's ispace launches world's first commercial moon lander and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
3
Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022