Peru declares state of emergency following week of protests
Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 22:41 IST
Peru's government declared a state of emergency on Wednesday for 30 days as angry protests have rocked different parts of the country after leftist former President Pedro Castillo was removed by the conservative-dominated Congress last week.
The emergency declaration, announced by the defense minister, will allow soldiers to assist police in maintaining public security.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Peru
- Pedro Castillo
Advertisement