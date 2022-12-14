Left Menu

Peru declares state of emergency following week of protests

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 22:41 IST
Peru declares state of emergency following week of protests

Peru's government declared a state of emergency on Wednesday for 30 days as angry protests have rocked different parts of the country after leftist former President Pedro Castillo was removed by the conservative-dominated Congress last week.

The emergency declaration, announced by the defense minister, will allow soldiers to assist police in maintaining public security.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon; Japan's ispace launches world's first commercial moon lander and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
3
Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022