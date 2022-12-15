New land policy in J-K not without motives: Sajad Lone

Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone Thursday said the Jammu and Kashmir administration's new land policy is ''not without motive'' as it is an attempt at ''othering'' Kashmiris.

Lone's remarks came in the wake of land lease holders in Jammu and Kashmir being asked to return the possession to the government.

''The new Land policy is not at par with the rest of the country. It may well start the dark chapter of now blatantly othering the Kashmiris. Lease rules across the world and in India r fairly simple and on similar lines. But these r different and not without motives,'' Lone said in a tweet.

The National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have also criticised the government's move.

