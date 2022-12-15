Left Menu

Beijing touts institutional advantages in fight against COVID

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-12-2022 13:38 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 13:32 IST
Beijing touts institutional advantages in fight against COVID
Chinese Foreign Ministry Wang Wenbin Image Credit: ANI
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Thursday that China has "institutional advantages" to fight COVID after the United States said it could help with a surge of infections if Beijing requests assistance.

Wang made the remarks in response to White House national security spokesperson John Kirby saying on Wednesday that the United States was prepared to help China deal with ongoing waves of COVID-19 infections if Beijing requested assistance.

"We have institutional advantages, we will certainly be able to smoothly get through the peak of the epidemic," Wang told a regular news briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

