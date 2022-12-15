EU top court advocate general says Polish court law is against treaties
Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2022 14:49 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 14:46 IST
A Polish law from 2019 on disciplining judges is against European Union treaties, the advocate general of the bloc's top court said on Thursday.
The EU's top court usually, though not always, follows the opinion of the advocate general in its rulings.
