IGNOU: Revolutionizing Distance Education in India

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday commended the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) for its pivotal role in India's distance learning framework. Speaking at the 39th convocation at the Baba Sahib Ambedkar Convention Centre, Radhakrishnan emphasized IGNOU's impact since its inception in 1985.

Highlighted at the event, where Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu was the guest of honor, was IGNOU's mission to deliver education to varied demographics, including rural and economically challenged sectors. The Vice President praised the institution's success, noting that 58% of its graduates were women, marking a significant achievement.

IGNOU's extensive network of regional study centres, serving over three million learners, underscores its commitment to flexible, affordable higher education. The convocation, attended both physically and virtually by dignitaries, affirms IGNOU's ongoing dedication to transforming educational access across India.