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IGNOU: Revolutionizing Distance Education in India

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan lauded IGNOU as a cornerstone of India's open and distance learning. At IGNOU's 39th convocation, Radhakrishnan celebrated its inclusive educational outreach and highlighted significant achievements, including 58% of the graduates being women. IGNOU continues to serve millions with diverse, affordable programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 12:46 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 12:46 IST
IGNOU: Revolutionizing Distance Education in India
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday commended the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) for its pivotal role in India's distance learning framework. Speaking at the 39th convocation at the Baba Sahib Ambedkar Convention Centre, Radhakrishnan emphasized IGNOU's impact since its inception in 1985.

Highlighted at the event, where Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu was the guest of honor, was IGNOU's mission to deliver education to varied demographics, including rural and economically challenged sectors. The Vice President praised the institution's success, noting that 58% of its graduates were women, marking a significant achievement.

IGNOU's extensive network of regional study centres, serving over three million learners, underscores its commitment to flexible, affordable higher education. The convocation, attended both physically and virtually by dignitaries, affirms IGNOU's ongoing dedication to transforming educational access across India.

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