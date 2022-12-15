Left Menu

UN rights chief warns of 'serious deterioration' in Ukraine if strikes continue

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2022 15:00 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 14:58 IST
Volker Turk Image Credit: ANI

The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said on Thursday that further strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure could lead to a serious deterioration of the humanitarian situation and spark further displacement.

In a speech to the Human Rights Council following a trip to Ukraine, Turk said that Russian strikes were exposing millions of people to "extreme hardship".

"Additional strikes could lead to a further serious deterioration in the humanitarian situation and spark more displacement," he said.

