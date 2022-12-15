Left Menu

Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case: NBWs issued against two absconding accused

A special NIA court in Mumbai on Thursday issued non-bailable warrants against two absconding accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.The National Investigation Agency had filed a plea before Special Judge Rajesh Katariya seeking such warrants against alleged Maoist leaders Prakash alias Ritupan Goswami and Mupalla Laxman Rao alias Ganapathy.The court allowed the probe agencys plea and directed the investigation officerprosecution to depute a special team to execute the NBW against the two absconding accused.The special judge also issued a production warrant against an accused who has been arrested in Jharkhand.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-12-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 19:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A special NIA court in Mumbai on Thursday issued non-bailable warrants against two absconding accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.

The National Investigation Agency had filed a plea before Special Judge Rajesh Katariya seeking such warrants against alleged Maoist leaders Prakash alias Ritupan Goswami and Mupalla Laxman Rao alias Ganapathy.

The court allowed the probe agency's plea and directed the investigation officer/prosecution to depute a special team to execute the NBW against the two absconding accused.

The special judge also issued a production warrant against an accused who has been arrested in Jharkhand. The case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches made at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which the police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon Bhima war memorial on the outskirts of the western Maharashtra city.

The Pune police, which claimed the conclave was organised by persons with Maoist links, had registered a case under Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on January 8, 2018. The probe was later taken over by the NIA.

Sixteen persons were arrested in the case, of which Jesuit priest Stan Swamy died while in judicial custody and Anand Teltumbde and Sudha Bharadwaj are out on bail.

