Over 7 kg heroin airdropped by Pakistani drones seized in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-12-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 21:42 IST
More than seven kg heroin airdropped by drones near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab was seized by the BSF, officials said on Thursday.

In the first incident, BSF troops noticed a drone coming from the Pakistani side at 9:25 pm on Wednesday. The unmanned aerial vehicle entered the India near Daoke village in Amritsar district, they said.

The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel fired at it and during a search of the area, recovered a packet of heroin weighing 4.49 kg.

Barely two hours later at 10.50 pm, BSF troops spotted another drone entering India near Barike village in Fazilka district and fired at it.

Later, the BSF personnel recovered a packet of narcotics weighing 2.650 kg.

One person has been apprehended in this regard, BSF officials said.

