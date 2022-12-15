Left Menu

Boy sexually abused by teacher at madrassa in Delhi, accused arrested from UP

A 12-year-old boy was allegedly sedated and sexually abused by a teacher at a madrassa in north Delhi, following which the accused was arrested, police said on Thursday. According to a complaint lodged by the victims parents, the boy, who was studying at the madrassa since August last year, was sexually abused on multiple occasions after being sedated by the accused.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2022 22:15 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 22:15 IST
Boy sexually abused by teacher at madrassa in Delhi, accused arrested from UP
  • Country:
  • India

A 12-year-old boy was allegedly sedated and sexually abused by a teacher at a madrassa in north Delhi, following which the accused was arrested, police said on Thursday. According to a complaint lodged by the victim's parents, the boy, who was studying at the madrassa since August last year, was sexually abused on multiple occasions after being sedated by the accused. The accused was arrested from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, police said, adding a case has been registered against the madrassa teacher under the POCSO Act and on charges of criminal intimidation and unnatural offences.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sid...

 Nigeria
3
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
4
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022