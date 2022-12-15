Left Menu

Theft accused attempts suicide in police custody

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 15-12-2022 23:35 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 23:35 IST
Theft accused attempts suicide in police custody
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old man arrested in a burglary case tried to commit suicide in police custody, an official said on Thursday.

He is a resident of Bagholi, Madhya Pradesh, said the Butibori police station official.

When he was being interrogated on Wednesday afternoon, he got hold of an empty bottle, smashed it and tried to stab himself with it, the official said. He was taken to hospital and his condition was said to be stable. An offence under section 309 of IPC (attempt to commit suicide) was registered against him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
Ukrainian military: Russia seeks long confrontation in Ukraine

Ukrainian military: Russia seeks long confrontation in Ukraine

 Ukraine
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022