Theft accused attempts suicide in police custody

A 26-year-old man arrested in a burglary case tried to commit suicide in police custody, an official said on Thursday.

He is a resident of Bagholi, Madhya Pradesh, said the Butibori police station official.

When he was being interrogated on Wednesday afternoon, he got hold of an empty bottle, smashed it and tried to stab himself with it, the official said. He was taken to hospital and his condition was said to be stable. An offence under section 309 of IPC (attempt to commit suicide) was registered against him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)