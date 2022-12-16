Senior police officer killed during clashes in the southern Jordanian city of Maan - police

A senior Jordanian police officer was killed on Thursday during clashes with protesters in the southern city of Maan during protests over high fuel prices, a police source said.

The officer died from gun wounds fired by unknown assailants during clashes in the Husseiniya area of Maan.

Earlier, youths clashed with police in several neighbourhoods of the city, witnesses said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)