Left Menu

Mehrauli killing: Poonawala moves court for bail

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2022 14:12 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 14:02 IST
Mehrauli killing: Poonawala moves court for bail
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of strangulating his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into pieces, moved a court here on Friday seeking bail, his lawyer said.

The hearing is likely to take place on Saturday before Additional Sessions Judge Vrinda Kumari, he added.

As the initial investigation in the case is complete and the chargesheet is yet to be filed, there is no purpose in keeping the accused in judicial custody, the lawyer said.

On December 9, Poonawala's judicial custody was extended by 14 days.

Poonawala (28) allegedly chopped Walkar's body into 35 pieces and kept those in a 300-litre refrigerator for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli, before dumping those across the city over several days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022