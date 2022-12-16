Left Menu

NGT directs NTPC to comply with environmental norms at its Bilaspur plant

16-12-2022
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed NTPC Limited to take steps such as developing avenue plantation, preparing a time-bound plan for disposal of ash and identifying land for afforestation to comply with environmental norms at its plant in Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh.

The requisite steps to be taken by NTPC were recommended by an oversight committee comprising the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), which was earlier constituted by the tribunal to verify the facts.

The committee filed a compliance status report on August 16.

''In view of the report, the only further direction of the tribunal required is that NTPC may take necessary steps in the light of observations in the report, including developing avenue plantation, obtaining further direction from MoEF&CC regarding EC conditions, preparing time-bound plan for disposal of ash and identifying land outside the project for afforestation,” a bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice A K Goel said.

The bench, also having judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A Senthil Vel, noted that the counsel for NTPC said that the steps will taken expeditiously.

''The proceedings will, thus, stand disposed with a further direction that the statutory regulators may maintain a vigil for ensuring compliance of environmental norms by the project proponent (NTPC),” the tribunal said.

It said that a copy of the order be sent to the MoEF&CC, CPCB, state pollution control board, NTPC and the district magistrate of Bilaspur for compliance.

