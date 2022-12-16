Poland concludes deal with Saab for naval training system, says minister
Poland concluded a deal with Saab Dynamics AB for the supply of the AUV 62-AT unmanned training system, Poland's defence minister said on Friday.
"The system is designed for advanced training of ship crews and naval aviation in the field of anti-submarine warfare," Mariusz Blaszczak wrote on Twitter
