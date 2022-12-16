Bihar clerk caught for passing on sensitive information to suspected ISI agent

Left Menu

A registration department clerk in Bihar was arrested on Friday for allegedly sharing sensitive information, obtained from an ordnance factory where he formerly worked, with a suspected female ISI agent in Pakistan.Senior Superintendent of Police, Muzaffarpur, Jayant Kant told reporters that the arrested person, Ravi Chaurasia, came in contact with the woman on Facebook, who used a pseudonym, fell in love and remained smitten even after she revealed her identity.Chaurasia, who hails from Munger district, works at the registry office here.

16-12-2022
A registration department clerk in Bihar was arrested on Friday for allegedly sharing sensitive information, obtained from an ordnance factory where he formerly worked, with a suspected female ISI agent in Pakistan.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Muzaffarpur, Jayant Kant told reporters that the arrested person, Ravi Chaurasia, came in contact with the woman on Facebook, who used a pseudonym, fell in love and remained smitten even after she revealed her identity.

''Chaurasia, who hails from Munger district, works at the registry office here. He formerly worked at an ordnance factory at Avadi near Chennai. He has confessed to have passed on sensitive information to the woman,'' said Kant.

The SSP said Chaurasia also received money in his bank account in exchange for the information he passed on from his mobile phone, where many photographs of the ordnance factory and screenshots of documents were found saved.

A case has been registered against the accused person under the Official Secrets Act at Katra police station, his phone has been seized, and a process initiated to freeze his bank account, Kant added.

