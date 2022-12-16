Left Menu

IGI: Passenger held with foreign currencies worth Rs 25L

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 21:14 IST
A Dubai-bound Indian passenger was apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport on Friday for allegedly smuggling US Dollars and UAE Dirhams worth Rs 25 lakh by concealing them in his bag, officials said.

The man was intercepted by the security personnel at the Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport during security checks at about 5:40 am, they said.

The personnel on duty noticed suspicious images of the currency hidden in the bag and hence decided to probe further, they said.

The passenger was supposed to take a SpiceJet flight to Dubai, a senior officer said.

A cache of 30,000 US Dollars and 300 UAE Dirham valued at Rs 25 lakh was recovered from the man, he said.

He was offloaded from the flight and handed over to Customs authorities for further investigation, the officer said.

