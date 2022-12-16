Left Menu

Dummy candidates case: Nine IT department staffers remanded in judicial custody by Nagpur court

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 16-12-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 21:37 IST
Dummy candidates case: Nine IT department staffers remanded in judicial custody by Nagpur court
  • Country:
  • India

Nine Income Tax department staffers who allegedly cleared recruitment exams through dummy candidates were remanded in judicial custody till December 30 by a special court in Nagpur.

The nine persons, all hailing from Bihar, had joined the IT department as multi-tasking staff but a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation that began in 2018 revealed they had deployed dummy candidates and had not personally appeared for exams conducted by the Staff Selection Commission. As per the CBI, the case is based on the forensic analysis of specimen handwriting, signatures and thumb impressions gathered from their examination papers.

The anti-corruption branch (ACB) of the CBI had arrested the nine accused on December 12, the agency had said in a release earlier.

The CBI custody of the nine had ended on Friday.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the special CBI court here remanded the nine in judicial custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022