DJB vice chairman holds meets with Delhi MLAs, issues instructions for solving problems

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-12-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 21:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@DelhiJalBoard)
Delhi Jal Board vice chairman Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday held a meeting with various MLAs of Delhi to discuss issues pertaining to complaints by residents on water bills and improvement in supply of water, officials said.

Bhardwaj gave ''strict instructions'' to officials to solve the water and sewer-related complaints on a priority basis, according to a statement issued by the Delhi Jal Board.

''The meeting was held the DJB Headquarters to discuss two important issues pertaining to the residents of the city - complaints regarding water bills and improvement in supply of water,'' it said.

The meeting was attended by MLAs from Nangloi, Timarpur, Matiala, Deoli, R K Puram, Mustafabad, Kirari and Burari, the statement said.

Top officials of Delhi Jal Board were also present in the meeting.

