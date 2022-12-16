Left Menu

Police: Suburban Kansas City officer kills armed suspect

A northwest Missouri police officer shot and killed a 25-year-old man after he pointed a weapon at officers during a confrontation, authorities said.The shooting occurred on Thursday night in Belton, about 22 miles 35 kilometers south of Kansas City. Belton police said in a release that officers responding to a call of a disturbance found a man armed with a handgun.

PTI | Belton | Updated: 16-12-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 22:29 IST
Police: Suburban Kansas City officer kills armed suspect

A northwest Missouri police officer shot and killed a 25-year-old man after he pointed a weapon at officers during a confrontation, authorities said.

The shooting occurred on Thursday night in Belton, about 22 miles (35 kilometers) south of Kansas City. The man was identified on Friday as William Blakely, of Belton. Belton police said in a release that officers responding to a call of a disturbance found a man armed with a handgun. When the man refused to drop the weapon, officers used a stun gun on him, police said.

Blakely continued to hold the gun and raised it toward officers, prompting one officer to fire, police said. He later died at a hospital.

No officers were injured.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol will investigate the shooting.(AP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022