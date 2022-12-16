Left Menu

Newly appointed women sub-registrars in Delhi to get one-day training on job profile, land laws

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2022 23:11 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 23:11 IST
Newly appointed women sub-registrars in Delhi to get one-day training on job profile, land laws
  • Country:
  • India

The newly appointed women sub-registrars in Delhi will undergo one-day training on Saturday to have an understanding of their job profile and various land laws, officials said.

All the 22 sub-registrar offices for registration of properties are currently supervised by female officers in the national capital.

According to Lt Governor VK Saxena, 16 women officers were recently appointed as sub-registrars in Delhi. Six women officers were appointed as sub-registrars in July this year.

The LG office said it was expected that with women officers at the helm, the ''prevalent corruption, red-tapism and harassment of people at sub-registrar offices would be mitigated''.

During the training, the women sub-registrars will be given an overview of the Indian Registration Act of 1908 and the Stamp Act of 1899, which govern the sale, purchase and lease of land and properties, sale deeds and their registry, apart from an understanding of Land Revenue Act and Transfer of Property Act, a senior Revenue Department officer said.

The training sessions will be conducted by the Union Territory Civil Service (UTCS) officers, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022