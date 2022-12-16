Newly appointed women sub-registrars in Delhi to get one-day training on job profile, land laws

The newly appointed women sub-registrars in Delhi will undergo one-day training on Saturday to have an understanding of their job profile and various land laws, officials said.

All the 22 sub-registrar offices for registration of properties are currently supervised by female officers in the national capital.

According to Lt Governor VK Saxena, 16 women officers were recently appointed as sub-registrars in Delhi. Six women officers were appointed as sub-registrars in July this year.

The LG office said it was expected that with women officers at the helm, the ''prevalent corruption, red-tapism and harassment of people at sub-registrar offices would be mitigated''.

During the training, the women sub-registrars will be given an overview of the Indian Registration Act of 1908 and the Stamp Act of 1899, which govern the sale, purchase and lease of land and properties, sale deeds and their registry, apart from an understanding of Land Revenue Act and Transfer of Property Act, a senior Revenue Department officer said.

The training sessions will be conducted by the Union Territory Civil Service (UTCS) officers, he said.

