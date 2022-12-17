Left Menu

Putin sounds out military commanders over Ukraine plans - agencies

President Vladimir Putin has sought proposals from his armed forces commanders on how they think Russia's military operation in Ukraine should proceed, according to Russian news agency reports. Putin took soundings from them on Friday during a visit to the headquarters of Russia's joint task force on military operations in Ukraine, TASS and Interfax reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
Putin took soundings from them on Friday during a visit to the headquarters of Russia's joint task force on military operations in Ukraine, TASS and Interfax reported. "We will listen to the commanders in each operational direction, and I would like to hear your proposals on our immediate and medium-term actions," TASS quoted Putin as saying.

Putin spent the whole of Friday at the headquarters, his spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Interfax. No other details of Putin's visit or its location have been reported.

