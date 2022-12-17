Left Menu

Four leaders sign agreement to bring green Azeri energy to Europe

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2022 14:55 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 14:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The leaders of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary signed an agreement on Saturday on an underwater electric cable under the Black Sea to carry green Azeri energy to Europe.

"Given the current security context marked by the military aggression against Ukraine we need to cooperate better and show more solidarity to mitigate common challenges," Romanian President Klaus Iohannis told the meeting, also attended by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

