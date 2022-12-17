Bandh observed in parts of Thane in response to Warkaris' call to condemn Sena (UBT) leader's remarks

Commercial establishments in Thane city and neighbouring Kalyan, Dombivali townships in Maharashtra remained shut on Saturday in response to the bandh call given by the Warkari community to protest against the alleged objectionable remarks about saints and Hindu deities made by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare.

Warkaris are devotees of Lord Vitthal.

The bandh call was supported by the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), both currently ruling Maharashtra.

Shops and other commercial establishments were closed in Thane city, Kalyan and Dombivali townships (in Thane district), where public transport buses remained off the roads. No untoward incident was reported, police said.

BJP leader Niranjan Davkhare and Shinde-led faction's Naresh Mhaske condemned Andhare's statements against saints and Hindu deities.

''Andhare's statement has hurt the sentiments of lakhs of devotees, including the entire Warkari community. This is being strongly condemned by the Warkari sect,'' Vilas Fafale, Warkari leader, said.

Members of the Warkari community hit the poster of Andhare with footwear in Thane city at a mark of protest.

