Left Menu

Truck driver, helper held for smuggling illicit liquor

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 17-12-2022 21:18 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 21:18 IST
Truck driver, helper held for smuggling illicit liquor
  • Country:
  • India

A truck driver and his helper were arrested for allegedly smuggling illicit liquor on KMP Expressway near Bilaspur, police said on Saturday.

At least 202 cartons of illicit liquor, being smuggled in the truck under the guise of medicines by making fake e-bills, was seized on Friday night, they said.

The accused have been identified as truck driver Ajay Thakur and Raju Dangre, natives of Madhya Pradesh, spokesperson of the police Subhash Boken said.

After police received information about a truck carrying illicit liquor, a patrolling team signalled the vehicle to stop but the driver tried to flee, he said.

The driver-helper duo were caught and upon checking the police found more than 200 cartons of illicit liquor in the truck, Boken said.

An FIR has been registered at Bilaspur police station and police are questioning the accused, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Alabama

SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Al...

 Global
2
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

 United States
3
NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on another world

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on anoth...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clears syrups suspected by WHO in Gambia deaths; Biden administration offers U.S. households more free COVID-19 tests for winter and more

Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clear...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022