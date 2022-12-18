Left Menu

Three booked for posing as MPCB officials to extort money in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 18-12-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 16:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons have been booked for allegedly posing as Maharashtra Pollution Control Board officials and extorting money from factory owners in Thane district, a police official said on Sunday.

No arrest has been made in the case registered under various Indian Penal Code sections for impersonation and extortion on the complaint of a Dombivali-based powder coating factory owner, he said.

''They showed fake MPCB IDs to the complainant and took away Rs 35,000 between December 4 and 16. They have taken money from others as well,'' the Manpada police station official said.

