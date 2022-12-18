Left Menu

Rajnath Singh cites 'puranas' to underline Navy's role in India's security

There is hardly a story which doesnt mention the sea.At some places in the puranas, there is a description of Lord Vishnus kshir sagar ocean of milk, in some places the earth is seeking shelter in the sea due to atrocities by demons, Singh said.The defence minister said all are very well acquainted with the role of the sea in the epic Ramayana.The sea is present in all the stories.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-12-2022 16:53 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 16:52 IST
Rajnath Singh cites ‘puranas’ to underline Navy’s role in India's security
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday cited 'puranas' to underscore the important role the Indian Navy plays in the country's maritime security.

Singh mentioned about puranas (sacred writings on Hindu mythology) in his speech after stealth guided missile destroyer Mormugao was commissioned into the Navy in Mumbai.

"Even if our puranas are mere (figment of) imagination, there is truth behind them,'' he said. ''They are important for us," he added.

"I am stating all this before you as our puranas mention the importance of the sea. There is hardly a story which doesn't mention the sea.

"At some places (in the puranas), there is a description of Lord Vishnu's kshir sagar (ocean of milk), in some places the earth is seeking shelter in the sea due to atrocities by demons, " Singh said.

The defence minister said all are very well acquainted with the role of the sea in the epic Ramayana.

"The sea is present in all the stories. But here, I would like to mention the story about samudra manthan (tale from Hindu mythology, where Lord Vishnu takes the incarnation of a huge tortoise and helps the gods and demons churn the ocean) in which 14 ratnas (gems) emerge from the ocean.

"Goddess Laxmi is one of the 14 ratnas. She is known as the goddess of wealth. That is why the sea is the fountainhead of wealth and prosperity. You (Navy personnel) guard our seas, so you are also guarding our wealth and prosperity," Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

