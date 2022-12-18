Maha to have Lokayukta law on lines of Centre's Lokpal which will bring CM, ministers under its ambit: Fadnavis

Maharashtra will have a Lokayukta law on the lines of the Centre's Lokpal law which will also bring chief minister and ministers under its ambit, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday. Addressing a press conference on the eve of the winter session of the state legislature, he said a bill in this regard will be introduced. The recommendations of a panel led by social activist Anna Hazare have been accepted completely. He said the Lokayukta will be a retired chief justice of the High Court or a Supreme Court (judge).

''The chief minister will be brought under the ambit of Lokayukta and so will the ministers (of the state Cabinet),'' Fadnavis added.

