Three Jordanian police killed in raid on hideout of suspected killers of policeman - state media
Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2022 12:54 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 12:53 IST
Three Jordanian police personnel were killed in a raid on hideout of suspected killers of a policeman in the southern city of Maan, a police statement said on Monday.
The police said one of the suspects believed to be a militant was killed. The statement gave no further details.
