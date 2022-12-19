Left Menu

Six dead including suspect in shooting near Canada's Toronto

Police responded to a call about an "active male shooter who had shot several victims" at a condominium in Vaughan, just north of Toronto, the York Regional Police Department said in a statement. An investigation is ongoing, it said, adding that there was no further threat to public safety.

Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 19:56 IST
Six dead including suspect in shooting near Canada's Toronto

(Adds investigative detail, police chief comment from local media) OTTAWA, Dec 19 (Reuters) -

Six people including the suspect died and one was seriously injured in a shooting at a residential building in the city of Vaughan in Canada's Ontario province on Sunday night, local police said. The suspect, a 73-year-old man, was shot at by police and pronounced dead at the scene, Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said in a statement Monday morning.

The SIU, which investigates deaths involving police, said it was looking into the death of the suspect and that a post-mortem was scheduled for Tuesday. Authorities have not released more information about the victims or the suspect's motive.

"We're in the process right now of doing notifications to those families, so at this point I can't share any information on the victims or the subject," York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween told reporters Sunday night, according to local media. Police responded to a call about an "active male shooter who had shot several victims" at a condominium in Vaughan, just north of Toronto, the York Regional Police Department said in a statement.

An investigation is ongoing, it said, adding that there was no further threat to public safety.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns

India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: C...

 United States
2
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023; U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China...

 Global
4
Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Research

Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Resea...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022