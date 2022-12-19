Left Menu

Bangladesh Air Force Chief visits IAF station at Barrackpore

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-12-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 20:46 IST
Chief of Bangladesh Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Abdul Hannan, on Monday visited the Indian Air Force station at Barrackpore near Kolkata, further cementing warm military ties between the two nations, an official said.

Military ties between the Indian Air Force and Bangladesh Air Force are vibrant and date back to the 1971 India-Pakistan war when the IAF trained the Kilo flight which later transcended into Bangladesh Air Force, an official statement said.

Air Chief Marshal Hannan visited the Technical Type Training School and helicopter unit and interacted with all personnel at the Air Force station, situated around 20 km from Kolkata in the North 24 Parganas district, it said.

''The visit of the CAS, Bangladesh Air Force has further cemented the warm military ties between the two nations,'' the statement said.

India on December 16 celebrated the 51st anniversary of the victory over Pakistan in 1971 in a 13-day war and the birth of Bangladesh as a nation.

