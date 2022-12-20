Left Menu

U.S. lawmakers to include ban on TikTok on government devices - sources

U.S. lawmakers will include a proposal to bar federal government employees from using Chinese app TikTok on government-owned devices in a key spending bill, sources told Reuters on Monday. The Senate last week voted on a bill sponsored by Republican Senator Josh Hawley to bar federal employees from using the ByteDance-owned short video app on government-owned devices.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-12-2022 09:47 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 09:39 IST
U.S. lawmakers will include a proposal to bar federal government employees from using Chinese app TikTok on government-owned devices in a key spending bill, sources told Reuters on Monday.

The Senate last week voted on a bill sponsored by Republican Senator Josh Hawley to bar federal employees from using the ByteDance-owned short video app on government-owned devices. It was the latest action by U.S. lawmakers to crack down on Chinese companies amid national security fears. The ban is set to be included in a massive omnibus measure to fund U.S. government operations, the sources said.

