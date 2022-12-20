Ukrainian president visits frontline city of Bakhmut
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has visited the frontline city of Bakhmut, his office said on Tuesday.
The office said that during the visit to Bakhmut, scene of some of the heaviest fighting in eastern Ukraine in recent weeks, Zelenskiy met military representatives and handed out awards to soldiers.
