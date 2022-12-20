Left Menu

Ukrainian president visits frontline city of Bakhmut

Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 16:25 IST
Ukrainian president visits frontline city of Bakhmut
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (Photo: Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has visited the frontline city of Bakhmut, his office said on Tuesday.

The office said that during the visit to Bakhmut, scene of some of the heaviest fighting in eastern Ukraine in recent weeks, Zelenskiy met military representatives and handed out awards to soldiers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
2
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease therapy; Medical device makers drop products as EU law sows chaos and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022