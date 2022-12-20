DS Group Wins the 20th FICCI CSR Award in the Category of Environment Sustainability

Recognised for its water conservation project, Water Economic Zone, at Udaipur Rajasthan New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) The DS Group was awarded by the Hon’ble Union Tribal Affairs Minister, Shri Arjun Munda for its water conservation project, Water Economic Zone in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in the category of Environment Sustainability at the 20th FICCI CSR Awards. The FICCI CSR Awards recognises the efforts of companies in integrating and internalising Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Speaking on the occasion, Mr Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, DS Group said, ''We are honoured to be recognized for our water conservation initiatives. Water scarcity is a global concern and India sustains 16 percent of the world’s population with only four percentage the world’s freshwater resources. As water is essential for socio-economic development and sustainable ecosystems, we are focusing on the long-term availability of water through conservation measures and sensible utilization of natural resources, which also consequently leads to better livelihood opportunities and elevated economic conditions.'' Started in 2018, the ‘Water Economic Zone (WEZ)’, focuses on enhancing natural resources, particularly water and soil whereby ensuring groundwater recharge, and improving the irrigation potential of identified geography, which in turn enhances the livelihoods of people. Through this project, the company has treated nearly 11000 hectares of land across the Alsigarh and Kurabad watersheds in the Udaipur district of Rajasthan. The project also promotes efficient use of water through improved irrigation practices such as Drip Irrigation and Rain guns along with growing climate-friendly crops. Knowing the importance of water for livelihood and excellence of WEZ projects, DS Group has constructed/renovated more than 900 water harvesting structures with a cumulative storage capacity of around 80 Lakh, consequently bringing 2300 hectare of land under irrigation. Motivated by the successful impact of the Water Economic Zone project, the group has extended it to other states too. Presently the group is diligently undertaking water initiatives in 6 Indian states, namely Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Gujarat, benefitting millions of people. The DS Group (Dharampal Satyapal Group) is a Multi-Business Corporation and one of the leading FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) conglomerate with strong Indian and International presence. Founded in the year 1929, it is an inspiring and successful business story that blends a remarkable history and legacy with visionary growth. The Group’s portfolio is extensive and diverse with presence in Mouth Freshener, Food and Beverage, Confectionery, Hospitality, Agri, Luxury Retail and also has other investments. Catch, Pulse, FRU, Maze, Ksheer, Pass Pass, BABA, Tulsi, L’Opera, Le Marche, Birthright, Rajnigandha, The Manu Maharani and Namah are some of the leading brands the Group proudly shelters today.

