Ukrainian president hails troops in visit to frontline city

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited troops in the frontline city of Bakhmut on Tuesday and thanked them for their "courage, resilience and strength" in one of the main hotspots of the war in Ukraine.

Zelenskiy's office released video footage showing Zelenskiy, dressed in khaki, handing out medals to soldiers to loud applause from others fighting Russian forces in eastern Ukraine. "Bakhmut Fortress. Our people. Unconquered by the enemy. Who with their bravery prove that we will endure and will not give up what's ours," Zelenskiy said in comments posted on the Telegram messaging app under photographs of him in Bakhmut.

"Ukraine is proud of you. I am proud of you! Thank you for the courage, resilience and strength shown in repelling the enemy attacks." The battle for Bakhmut has been long and hard. Control of the city, with a pre-war population of 70,000-80,000, could give Russia a stepping stone to advance on bigger Ukrainian cities but Ukrainian forces have held on to Bakhmut.

