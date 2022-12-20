Maha: Senior citizen held for molesting 12-year-old granddaughter

A 73-year-old man was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly molesting his minor granddaughter in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's neighbours, the police have registered a case under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, an official from Badlapur police said.

The 12-year-old girl was living with her father and grandfather. The septuagenarian allegedly molested his granddaughter at their house, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

