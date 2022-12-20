Left Menu

Maha: Cop held for accepting Rs 3,000 bribe in Palghar district

A police constable from Palghar district in Maharashtra was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 3,000 for not executing a court warrant issued against the father of the complainant, an Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB official said.

A police constable from Palghar district in Maharashtra was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 3,000 for not executing a court warrant issued against the father of the complainant, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said. The constable had demanded a bribe of Rs 15,000 but the amount was negotiated to Rs 10,000. The ACB arrested the constable when he was accepting Rs 3,000 from the complainant in front of the Arnala police station, the official added.

