Left Menu

Russia to give Iran advanced military components in exchange for drones, says UK

"In return for having supplied more than 300 kamikaze drones, Russia now intends to provide Iran with advanced military components, undermining both Middle East and international security." Earlier on Tuesday, the European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told Iran's foreign minister that Tehran should immediately halt military support for Russia.

Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2022 19:30 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 19:30 IST
Russia to give Iran advanced military components in exchange for drones, says UK

Russia intends to give Iran advanced military components in exchange for hundreds of drones, British defence minister Ben Wallace said on Tuesday.

"Iran has become one of Russia's top military backers," Wallace told parliament as part of a statement on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. "In return for having supplied more than 300 kamikaze drones, Russia now intends to provide Iran with advanced military components, undermining both Middle East and international security."

Earlier on Tuesday, the European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told Iran's foreign minister that Tehran should immediately halt military support for Russia. Iran

has acknowledged supplying Moscow with drones but said they were sent before the war in Ukraine, where Russia has used them to target power stations and civilian infrastructure.

Britain, the United States and the European Union have sanctioned

Iranian military figures and defence manufacturers believed to be involved in the supply of Iranian drones to Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
2
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease therapy; Medical device makers drop products as EU law sows chaos and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022