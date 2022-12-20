Left Menu

Clamour for compensation grows in Assam's Nagaon after 'peaceful' eviction drive

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 20-12-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 20:45 IST
Clamour for compensation grows in Assam's Nagaon after 'peaceful' eviction drive
  • Country:
  • India

A drive to evict alleged encroachers from a piece of a government land in Assam's Nagaon district was completed by the administration on Tuesday, amid demands for compensation by some who claimed that they were rightful owners.

The drive, which began on Monday morning, concluded during the day with over 1,200 bighas of land having been cleared in Dhing revenue circle area by a posse of 600 security personnel, a senior police officer said.

No untoward incident was reported and people largely cooperated with us, Nagaon Superintendent of Police Leena Doley stated.

Nearly 1,000 families have lost homes in the wake of the drive, with many taking shelter on the roads, official sources said.

Many demanded that they be given a rehabilitation and compensation package, they said.

District officials said that notices were served on them at least two months ago, a claim that was rebuffed by some of the locals.

Gopal Kalita, one of those evicted from Balisatra area in Dhing revenue circle, said that he was a resident of the locality since 1971, and had received no notice regarding eviction.

''Our home was razed to the ground and we were given no time to take out most of our belongings. We spent the night on the premises of a hospital. I appeal to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to make arrangements for our rehabilitation,'' he said.

Another local, Dharma Bora, claimed that the original Assamese inhabitants should at least be given adequate compensation.

A resident of Haidubi in Nagaon, Motibur Rahman said that he was born and raised in that area, and have always seen people living in harmony, no matter which community they belonged to, but the anti-encroachment drive has now sparked tension in the locality.

Sixty two-year-old woman, Nitumoni, said she was yet to come to terms with the fact that her home, where she had lived for the past 50 years, was gone in a matter of a few minutes.

A Nagaon district official said that most of those evicted have moved to the homes of relatives in nearby villages.

He also said that all possible help for relocation would be rendered to them.

Assam Congress Legislature Party leader Debabrata Saikia, meanwhile, said that he has constituted a 13-member fact-finding delegation, which would be meeting officials to find out the status of the relief distribution work being undertaken for the displaced.

Heavy security arrangements were made for the drive with senior police officers camping in the district since December 13.

This is the second major eviction drive in the state in the recent times, the first being in Darrang district in September last year, which had led to violence and subsequent death of two persons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
2
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease therapy; Medical device makers drop products as EU law sows chaos and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022