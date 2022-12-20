Doctor suspended for indecent language against minister
A doctor was suspended on Tuesday for using indecent language against Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj, and allegedly misbehaving with patients and their attendants in an inebriated state at a Community Health Centre in Satpuli, an official said. Shivkumar was the medical officer of Satpuli Community Health Centre CHC.Satpuli is located in Satpal Maharajs constituency Chaubattakhal.
- Country:
- India
A doctor was suspended on Tuesday for using ''indecent language'' against Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj, and allegedly misbehaving with patients and their attendants in an ''inebriated'' state at a Community Health Centre in Satpuli, an official said. Health Secretary R Rajesh Kumar suspended the doctor named Shivkumar with immediate effect. Shivkumar was the medical officer of Satpuli Community Health Centre (CHC).
Satpuli is located in Satpal Maharaj's constituency Chaubattakhal. Shivkumar was found drunk when two people brought a patient from a nearby village for treatment to the CHC late on Monday night, the official said. When they requested the doctor to treat the patient, he began the formalities to refer him to a higher centre. He misbehaved with them and spoke abusively about Satpal Maharaj when they threatened to lodge a complaint against him with the cabinet minister who is also the local MLA. They made a video of the episode and put it on the social media leading to his suspension.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sagar Dhankar murder case: Delhi HC grants time to take instructions on pleas seeking cancellation of interim bail to Sushil Kumar
Sagar Dhankar murder case: Delhi HC grants time to take instructions on pleas seeking cancellation of interim bail to Sushil Kumar
Suryakumar Yadav to play upcoming season of Ranji Trophy
Real issues facing common man being ignored by govt: Kanhaiya Kumar
Yamuna Kumar Chaubey to continue as CMD of NHPC for 3 more months