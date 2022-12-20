Left Menu

Doctor suspended for indecent language against minister

A doctor was suspended on Tuesday for using indecent language against Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj, and allegedly misbehaving with patients and their attendants in an inebriated state at a Community Health Centre in Satpuli, an official said. Shivkumar was the medical officer of Satpuli Community Health Centre CHC.Satpuli is located in Satpal Maharajs constituency Chaubattakhal.

PTI | Kotdwar | Updated: 20-12-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 22:27 IST
Doctor suspended for indecent language against minister
  • Country:
  • India

A doctor was suspended on Tuesday for using ''indecent language'' against Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj, and allegedly misbehaving with patients and their attendants in an ''inebriated'' state at a Community Health Centre in Satpuli, an official said. Health Secretary R Rajesh Kumar suspended the doctor named Shivkumar with immediate effect. Shivkumar was the medical officer of Satpuli Community Health Centre (CHC).

Satpuli is located in Satpal Maharaj's constituency Chaubattakhal. Shivkumar was found drunk when two people brought a patient from a nearby village for treatment to the CHC late on Monday night, the official said. When they requested the doctor to treat the patient, he began the formalities to refer him to a higher centre. He misbehaved with them and spoke abusively about Satpal Maharaj when they threatened to lodge a complaint against him with the cabinet minister who is also the local MLA. They made a video of the episode and put it on the social media leading to his suspension.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
2
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease therapy; Medical device makers drop products as EU law sows chaos and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022