New Pune police commissioner says experts will be roped in to tackle cyber crime menace

The newly-appointed Commissioner of Police for Pune, Retesh Kumaarr, said on Tuesday that the organization will be strengthened to deal with the increasing menace of cybercrime.Police personnel having expertise and interest in technology will be roped in for this purpose, he told reporters.As far as cybercrime is concerned, our thrust will be on strengthening the organization to fight the menace.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 20-12-2022 23:40 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 23:40 IST
The newly-appointed Commissioner of Police for Pune, Retesh Kumaarr, said on Tuesday that the ''organization'' will be strengthened to deal with the increasing menace of cybercrime.

Police personnel having expertise and interest in technology will be roped in for this purpose, he told reporters.

''As far as cybercrime is concerned, our thrust will be on strengthening the organization to fight the menace. There is a need to impart training to police personnel on cybercrime and those police personnel who have a nose for technology will be roped,'' said Kumaarr.

When asked why Pune has only one cyber police station, he said manpower assigned to this station will be increased. ''Across the state, more than 40 cyber police stations have been sanctioned by the government. Each unit has one. In Mumbai, there are more cyber police stations because of the population. As I said every unit has one cyber police station, but Pune certainly needs more as it is a big city,'' he said.

Talking about the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System, the new CP, who was the chief of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) earlier, said the CCTNS was being upgraded and the tender process is almost complete.

''CCTNS 2.0 is starting which will be more advanced where information can be accessed by police personnel and the common people easily. It will be as simple as an online e-commerce portal,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

