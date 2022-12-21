Left Menu

Goa panchayat issues notice to actor Nagarjuna over alleged illegal construction work

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 21-12-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 15:18 IST
Nagarjuna Image Credit: Wikipedia
A panchayat in Goa on Wednesday issued a ''stop work'' notice to Telugu actor Nagarjuna over the alleged illegal construction and excavation work at Mandrem village in North Goa.

Mandrem Panchayat sarpanch Amit Sawant has issued the notice under the Goa Panchayat Raj Act 1994. As per the notice, the respondent has been involved in illegal activity in the village jurisdiction.

"Whereas it is noticed by this Panchayat that you are doing alleged illegal construction and excavation, in property bearing survey no. 211/2 B at Ashvewada, Mandrem, village without obtaining prior permission from the competent authorities and this Panchayat," the notice reads.

The Panchayat warned of necessary action under the Goa Panchayat Raj Act 1994 if the work is not stopped immediately.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

