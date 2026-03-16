Family Tragedy Unfolds in Bareilly: Panchayat Meeting Turns Deadly

A horrific turn of events startled the residents of Rahpura Chaudhary village in Bareilly district on Monday. A panchayat meeting, convened to mediate a domestic dispute, ended in tragedy when Afsar Khan allegedly stabbed his mother-in-law and brother-in-law to death and gravely injured his wife.

The accused, Afsar Khan, fled the scene immediately after the attack, according to Bareilly Additional SP Manush Pareek. Police teams have been deployed in an urgent effort to apprehend him. Officers revealed that Khan has a history of violence, previously arrested for the murder of his maternal uncle in 2022.

Villagers, engulfed in shock and anger, criticize the police for inaction, suggesting that stricter measures could have prevented the bloodshed. Afsar Khan's wife, Saima, had earlier lodged a complaint indicating threats from her husband, which allegedly went unaddressed. The somber village now grapples with the aftermath of this devastating episode.

(With inputs from agencies.)