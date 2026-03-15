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Haryana's Bold Stride: Marching Towards TB-Free Panchayats by 2025

Approximately 35% of Haryana's gram panchayats are eligible for TB-free certification in 2025, reflecting significant progress under the TB Mukt Panchayat initiative. The program, launched by Prime Minister Modi, aims to empower local governance in tackling tuberculosis with a tiered certification system for sustaining TB-free status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-03-2026 18:59 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 18:59 IST
Haryana's Bold Stride: Marching Towards TB-Free Panchayats by 2025
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  • India

In a promising development, about 35% of Haryana's gram panchayats have been earmarked for TB-free certification in 2025, as confirmed by Sumita Misra, Additional Chief Secretary of the health department.

This marks a significant milestone under the TB Mukt Panchayat initiative, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on World Tuberculosis Day, March 24, 2023, in Varanasi. The initiative encourages Panchayati Raj Institutions to understand the gravity of tuberculosis, foster solutions, and create healthy rivalry among panchayats.

Misra noted the increase in TB-free certifications as a testament to the initiative's growing influence at the grassroots. In 2023, Haryana had 574 certifications, all bronze, which expanded to 1,855 in 2024 including silver. By 2025, the state saw 2,157 eligible panchayats for certification, showcasing the active engagement of local governance in the TB elimination mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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