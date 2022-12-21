Delhi Police destroys 2,800 kgs of seized drugs worth over 1,500 crores

The Delhi Police destroyed over 2,800 kgs of drugs worth Rs 1,513.05 crore seized under a campaign here on Wednesday, officials said. Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora were present when the drugs were destroyed in an incinerator in Delhi's Nilothi, they said. The police said effective action is being taken against traffickers under the Centre's 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' to eradicate the drug menace from Delhi-NCR. The drugs which were destroyed include four kg of Ketamine, five kg Pseudoephi, 26.161 kg charas, 3.4 grams LSD, 204 grams of cocaine, 2,372.830 kg of ganja, 213.697 kg heroin/smack, 22.378 kg crude heroin, 39 bottles Pakvil, 32 tablets Addiso KN, and 238.652 kg psychotropic substances, officials said.

